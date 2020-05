Last Clap for Carers draws huge crowd in Gloucestershire Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:29s - Published 1 hour ago Last Clap for Carers draws huge crowd in Gloucestershire At what could be the last clap for the NHS on Thursday (May 28) at Gloucester Royal Hospital, members of the public, NHS staff, and police were joined by a Japanese-style drummer to show their support. 0

