Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies President Donald Trump signed the executive order that seeks to curtail social media "censorship" on Thursday.

The move comes two days after Trump's tweets regarding mail-in ballots were stamped by Twitter with fact-checking labels.

Trump called Twitter's action "political activism" and inappropriate." Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act grants liability protections to certain companies, including social media companies.

Trump's executive order targets those companies.

Attorney General William Barr stated that Section 230 “has been stretched way beyond its original intention.” Barr said the Justice Department will be utilized to enforce Trump's executive order, which could result in suits being brought against Twitter or Facebook.

Democrats and civil liberties groups spoke out against the order.

Kate Ruane, ACLU, via CNBC

