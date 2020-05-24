Global  

COVID-19 Cases: 328 new cases and 23 new deaths statewide

COVID-19 Cases: 328 new cases and 23 new deaths statewide

COVID-19 Cases: 328 new cases and 23 new deaths statewide

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 328 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 23 new deaths.

- the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 328 new cases of covid-19 in th- state and 23 new deaths.- the state total stands at 14,37- cases and 693 deaths.

- here's an updated list of cases- by county in our area.- hancock county has 87 cases and- 11 deaths, harrison county- has 247 cases and 7 deaths, - stone county has 30 cases and n- deaths, while jackson county no- - - - has 303 total cases and 13- deaths.

- on the other side of the coast,- pearl river county has- 206 cases and 31 deaths.- meanwhile, hinds county still - has the most cases in the state- with- 959.-



