Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Which K-Pop EP/LP Release Dominated May 2020? | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Which K-Pop EP/LP Release Dominated May 2020? | Billboard News

Which K-Pop EP/LP Release Dominated May 2020? | Billboard News

K-pop is officially taking over May, and even some new characters are coming to play.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

First Stream (05/29/20): New Music From Lady Gaga, Rosalía, Travis Scott and Anuel | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (05/29/20): New Music From Lady Gaga, Rosalía, Travis Scott and Anuel | Billboard

Lady Gaga's new album features some serious girl power, Travis Scott and Rosalía team up (again) for a new track and Anuel's 'Emmanuel' is jam-packed with A-list features that will get you pumped for..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:57Published
Ellie Goulding Unveils Release Date, Tracklist for New Album ‘Brightest Blue' | Billboard News [Video]

Ellie Goulding Unveils Release Date, Tracklist for New Album ‘Brightest Blue' | Billboard News

Ellie Goulding’s forthcoming studio set now has a title, a release date and a confirmed lineup of a-list pop and hip-hop guests, including a collaboration with the late Juice WRLD.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:35Published