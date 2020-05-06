Modoc County continues to see zero coronavirus cases

Modoc County is the only county in California with zero cases of the coronavirus.

Virus free.

### since the pandemic began the coronavirus has yet to make an appearance here in the modoc county.

And when i ask people why - they tell me it's because they live is so far from the big cities.

Take so* trt: 07 kim marchant lives in alturas i feel very strongly that rural is very different than the large cities, we are so very spread out here.

Take v* in 2019: the u-s census reported: that modoc county's population is less than 9000 people people here i spoke to tell me: that the community continues to follow the guidelines laid down by the sheriff's office.

Take so* trt:07 kim parker lives in alturas i think that the community is doing an excellent job of following the protocols that's been set up the by the sheriff.

Take v* even though there are no positive cases now the sheriff's office says: because of the increase in testing... it anticipates that one could pop up down the road.

Take so* trt:08 sheriff tex dowdy modoc county sheriff's office not anybody on our team expects that we won't at some point see a case in modoc county due to modoc county became the first county in the state to reopen earlier this month..

Now for the latest numbers on coronavirus cases in our area.

No counties in our viewing area reported new cases today.

Shasta county now has 37..

Butte county has 40..

And glenn county has 14.

