After tornado, Kansas farm facing changes because of COVID-19

A HUSBAND AND WIFESURVIVED LAST YEAR'SDEVASTATING TORNADO -BUT THEIR FARMSUFFERED SIGNIFICANTDAMAGE.THEY MADE IT THROUGH -THANKS TO HELP FROMTHEIR COMMUNITY.THIS YEAR BRINGS NEWDIFFICULTIES WITH THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORLINDSAY SHIVELY EXPLAINSHOW THEY''RE NOW GIVINGBACK TO THE COMMUNITYTHAT HELPED THEM.FROM GROWING GARLICTO BUDDING BROCCOLI -- POINTING TO PLANTS,TELLING ME?)Rows of green fill CRUM'SHEIRLOOMS NEAR BONNERSPRINGS -But JIM CRUM STILL SEESWORK TO DOJIMWE'RE STILL LOOKING FORSTUFF.One year AFTER ATORNADO SWEPTTHROUGH.JIMITS JUST A SLOWPROCESS TO RECOVERFROM.JIM, HIS WIFE DEB, ANDTHEIR DOG RODE OUT THISMASSIVE STORM safeLY INTHEIR BASEMENT-JIMTHINGS BUMPED ANDBOUNCED AROUND ANDRAINED LIKE CRAZY NDTHEN WE CAME OUT AND ITWAS A MESS.A tree fell on their house.Their greenhouse - in a tree.And Their almostold barn - destroyed.

TheysAY DAMAGE added up toABOUT 150 THOUSANDDOLLARSBUT YOU NEVER HAVE THEINSURANCE COVERAGEAND THINGS YOUTHOUGHT YOU HAD SOTHE OUT OF POCKETWERE WAY WORSE THANTHE LOSS OF SALES.Almost all of their customersare local RESTAURANTSWHO CAME TO THERESCUE WITHFUNDRAISERS AND FOOD.SO THAT WAS INCREDIBLYHELPFULWE MANAGED TO PULLOUR SEASON TOGETHERTHEY JUST REBUILT THEBARN THIS YEAR - ANDTHEN - THEPANDEMICHITTINGRESTAURANTS LIKE THIERCUSTOMERS HARD.YES.

OH YEAH IT WAS.they're the hardest workingpeople I knowKATE FRICK DOESN'T JUSTWORK HERE - SHE HAD TOCLOSE THE DOORS OF HEROWN BAR IN TONGANOXIE,SURVIVING FOR NOWSELLING CURBSIDECOCKTAILS.I don't have a plan.

I'm trulytrying to wrap my mind aroundthe best way to proceedThe CRUMS SAY THEY'REDown from more than twentyrestaurant orders A WEEK toless than ten THIS WEEK, butpivoting to online plant salesand delivery and donatingwhat they can't sell to placeslike crossroads communitykitchen -which is running outof one of the restaurants thathelped save them just a yearago.ALL THOSE FOLKS WEREOUT HELPING US LASTYEAR AND YOU KNOW KINDOF HAVE TO PAY THOSETHINGS BACKWhile they say they willweather this new storm,theydon't know what's on thehorizon for their restaurantcustomers.MY CONCERN IS NOT THATTHEY WONT GET BACK ONTHEIR FEET ITS THAT SOMEPEOPLE WON'T HAVE ASMUCH MONEY TO SPENDFOR A WHILE.farming is essential and soone way to support localfarmers is to support localfood and restaurantsSO THEY'LL KEEPWORKING - HOPINGOWNERS LIKE KATE CANFIND A WAY FORWARD ANDTHEY CAN SNUGGLE THEIRGRANDKIDS SOON.I miss giving them hugsI miss that a lo