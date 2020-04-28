Shout Out to My Fiance: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray engaged Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published 56 minutes ago Shout Out to My Fiance: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray engaged Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and pro footballer Andre Gray have got engaged after he got down on one knee in their back garden. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Shout Out to My Fiance: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray engaged Congrats to the happy couple!… https://t.co/SOdwGcccts 2 hours ago