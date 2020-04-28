Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shout Out to My Fiance: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray engaged

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Shout Out to My Fiance: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray engaged

Shout Out to My Fiance: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray engaged

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and pro footballer Andre Gray have got engaged after he got down on one knee in their back garden.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Engaged to Soccer Star Boyfriend on Fourth Anniversary

The 'Woman Like Me' singer's new fiance Andre Gray takes to Instagram to announce the happy news with...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Shout Out to My Fiance: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray engaged Congrats to the happy couple!… https://t.co/SOdwGcccts 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has 'felt invisible' because of her skin colour [Video]

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has 'felt invisible' because of her skin colour

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has "felt invisible" because of her skin colour.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published
Leigh-Anne Pinnock to front documentary about racism [Video]

Leigh-Anne Pinnock to front documentary about racism

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to front a documentary about racism for BBC Three, which will see her speak from her own experience, as well as the experiences of her family.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published