Marilyn Mosby on County Attorney Mike Freeman's comments

MARILYN MOSBY WHO IS FIRINGBACKCITY STATEMOSBY CALLED THE COMMENTS MADEBY THE HEAD PROSECUTORMINNEAPOLIS“SHAMEFUL” MIKEFREEMAN IS THE HENNEPIN COUNTYATTORNEY.

HE SPOKE ABOUT THECASE INVOLVING GEORGE FLOYD&WHO DIED EARLIER THIS WEEKWHILE BEING ARRESTED.

VIDEOSHOWS ONE OF THE OFFICERSKNEELING ON HIS NECK WHILEFLOYD CAN BE HEARD SAYING HESTRUGGLING TO BREATHE.

HISDEATH HAS SPARKED PROTESTS ANDRIOTS IN MINNEAPOLIS OVER THELAST COUPLE OF DAYS& SIMILARTO WHAT WE SAW HERE INBALTIMORE AFTER THE DEATH OFFREDDIE GRAY IN 2015.

MOSBYCHARGED SIX OFFICERS IN GRAYDEATH.

THREE WERE ACQUITTEDAND SHE DROPPED THE REMAININGCHARGES AGAINST THE OTHERTHREE.

HERESAID WHEN TALKING ABOUTBRINGING CRIMINAL CHARGESTHE FLOYD CASE.

Mike Freeman,Hennepin County Attorney“Wehave to prove to prove it in acourt of law.

I will justpoint to you the comparison towhat happened in Baltimore andthe Gray case.

It was a rushto charge it was a rush tojustice and all of thosepeople were found not guilty.I will not rush to justice.I”MOSBY SENT A STATEMENT INRESPONSE& SAYING IN PARTQUOTE:“FOR HIM TO USE MYOFFICE TO JUSTIFY HIS INACTIONOF THE TRAGIC AND PUBLICKILLING OF GEORGE FLOYD ISSHAMEFUL.

SAYING THERE WAS ARUSH TO CHARGE, A RUSH TOJUSTICE IN THE FREDDIE GRAYCASE IS DEMONSTRABLY FALSE."SHE WENT ON TO SAY QUOTE:“ISTAND BY THE DECISION I MADE12 DAYS AFTER FREDDIE GRAY WASKILLED.

I DIDNFOOTAGE OF A MURDER& EVIDENCEANY PROSECUTOR WOULD DREAMOF” COMING UP IN THE NEXTHALF HOUR& WEFORMER MAYOR OF BALTIMORE& WHOAGREES WITH THE PROSECUTOR INMINNEAPOLIS ABOUT HOW THEGEORGE FLOYD CASE SHOULD BEHANDLED.

