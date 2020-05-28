WBZ News Update For May 29
Boston Marathon canceled; Rhode Island youth sports resume; Connecticut casinos to reopen
WBZ Evening News Update For May 28Boston Marathon canceled for first time in history; Percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus drops in Mass.; Boston moves forward with outdoor seating plan at restaurants; Rain showers..
WBZ News Update For May 286 shot in Boston overnight; 2 firefighters hurt in Roslindale house fire; State investigates Littleton assisted living center