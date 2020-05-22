Unemployment could lead to fraud, how to avoid scams

Avoiding the risks when it comes to filing for unemployment

Bipartisan support... filing for unemployment has created an increase in scammers.

Experts warn your money could be at risk to online fraud.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from our newsroom.

To explain what you can do to avoid the risks.

Fraud can happen at all levels.

And according to experts..

The extra income is a gold mine for scammers.

I spoke with bill mackey.

He's a cyber crime expert..

Who reached out with concerns.

He says fraud is happening individually..

And on a federal and state level.

He's worried that with the increase in funds..

It's going to pop up even faster than anticipated.

But you can avoid the risk.

Here's how.

Don't click on sites that are "not" legitimate..

Or you're unfamiliar with.

Call and confirm your money..

Ask where it is..

And be sure to mention you don't have it.

And always... be aware of sources online and scammers.

Mackey says at the end of the day..

It's your money to protect.

"it's your money and it's being stolen so every step that we can take to help prevent this, to help secure our selves, our sites,our claims, it's really simply protecting your own money."

There's also a way to report fraud.

