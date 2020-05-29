Lady Gaga stopped after leaving Oscars with priceless 128-carat jewels

The star was stopped by security after leaving the Oscars with her Tiffany necklace.

The actress and singer borrowed the priceless 128-carat yellow diamond - which was last worn by Audrey Hepburn during the Breakfast At Tiffany's press tour in 1961 - for the 2019 Academy Awards and Tiffany's security stopped her car on the way home from an after-party to retrieve it.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', she explained: