Riverside County Courts To Resume Summoning Jurors In June Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:21s - Published 3 days ago Riverside County Courts To Resume Summoning Jurors In June Starting in June, the Riverside County Superior Court will resume summoning jurors for trials in an effort to decrease the number of backlogged cases that have built up in the past two months due to coronavirus closures. Katie Johnston reports. 0

