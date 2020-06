Lizzo Launches Sunglass Collection With Quay

Lizzo Launches Sunglass Collection With Quay Lizzo has teamed up with the Australian eyewear brand for an eight-piece collection of sunglasses in a range of styles.

To celebrate the launch of the line, Lizzo and Quay also joined forces with hunger relief organization Feeding America.

They will donate a total of one million meals through a "Buy one.

Get one.

Give 100 meals" promotion.

Each purchase will donate 100 meals to those struggling with hunger in America.

Lizzo, via statement