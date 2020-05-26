Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cole Sprouse staying with K.J. Apa following Lili Reinhart split

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Cole Sprouse staying with K.J. Apa following Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse staying with K.J. Apa following Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse has been self-isolating with Riverdale co-star K.J.

Apa following his split from Lili Reinhart, according to his brother Dylan.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Cole Sprouse quarantining with Riverdale co-star KJ Apa after Lili Reinhart split


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Dylan Sprouse Gives Update on Twin Cole Sprouse After Lili Reinhart Split

Dylan Sprouse is speaking out about his brother Cole. The 27-year-old actor recently opened up about...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizContactMusic




Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Cole Sprouse staying with K.J. Apa following Lili Reinhart split https://t.co/tXg5KA1T0b https://t… 4 days ago

UKFilmWork

UK Film Work Cole Sprouse staying with K.J. Apa following Lili Reinhart split https://t.co/qGycLXb47K https://t.co/qyzmaxSjA4 5 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Cole Sprouse staying with K.J. Apa following Lili Reinhart split https://t.co/tXg5KA1T0b https://t.co/i6EwC2GFmx 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cole Sprouse quarantining with Riverdale co-star KJ Apa after Lili Reinhart split [Video]

Cole Sprouse quarantining with Riverdale co-star KJ Apa after Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse's brother Dylan Sprouse has revealed his sibling has been living with his fellow 'Riverdale' actor KJ Apa following his split from co-star Lili Reinhart.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published
The Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Breakup [Video]

The Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Breakup

A popular hollywood couple.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:00Published