Analysis: Changes to the job retention scheme Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:13s - Published 49 minutes ago Analysis: Changes to the job retention scheme Deputy political editor, Sam Coates looks at Chancellor Rishi Sunak's series of changes to the furlough scheme. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Rishi Sunak announces changes to furlough scheme The Chancellor outlined changes to the job retention scheme at the Downing Street daily briefing

Hull Daily Mail - Published 2 hours ago



Changes to the furlough system will be announced today Rishi Sunak will use the daily Downing Street press conference to outline changes to the job...

Wales Online - Published 10 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Eva Lloyd OBE A balanced analysis of the way forward with the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme from @mike_hawking @jrf_uk : https://t.co/Bk0IQ6qCsU 6 days ago