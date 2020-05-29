Analysis: Changes to the job retention scheme
Deputy political editor, Sam Coates looks at Chancellor Rishi Sunak's series of changes to the furlough scheme.
Eva Lloyd OBE A balanced analysis of the way forward with the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme from @mike_hawking @jrf_uk : https://t.co/Bk0IQ6qCsU 6 days ago
Chancellor outlines changes to UK’s furlough schemeChancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that employers will need to contribute to their furloughed workers' salaries from August. It comes after the Government has admitted that the job retention scheme..
Sunak reveals when furlough scheme will endChancellor Rishi Sunak announces a series of new changes to the job retention scheme.