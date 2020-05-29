LA Public Defender Dies Of Coronavirus
A deputy public defender who worked out of West Covina has become the first employee in the Los Angeles County justice system to die of COVID-19.
Katie Johnston reports.
Lucy Ashley RT @pwrfulwomantoo: Is this the only virus that kills people? Not!
I'm sorry. But the left sure know how to exploit it as if it is!
htt… 8 hours ago
*AdorableDeplorable2*😘 Is this the only virus that kills people? Not!
I'm sorry. But the left sure know how to exploit it as if it is!
https://t.co/ALRDeUto4q 8 hours ago
Fredrick Sykes As of Thur., 05/28/2020 W. Covina, according to Covid-19 in L.A. Co. (https://t.co/NKjWkhrIv9), has 344 confirmed c… https://t.co/SAyUoZvPyZ 15 hours ago
Koribanics_Law RT @KenneyBaden: For those who think it's ok let's run to have trials in courtrooms such as LA or NY or wherever. #coronavirus. Los Angele… 17 hours ago
Linda Kenney Baden For those who think it's ok let's run to have trials in courtrooms such as LA or NY or wherever. #coronavirus. Los… https://t.co/AeeroTl973 1 day ago
SGVscanner West Covina-based L.A. County deputy public defender dies from coronavirus https://t.co/43QH9zLcAg 1 day ago
Ruby Gonzales By Nathaniel Percy "West Covina-based L.A. County deputy public defender dies from coronavirus" https://t.co/95D9XEchqa 1 day ago
mocosa 🌵 RT @CBSLA: A deputy public defender who worked out of West Covina has become the first employee in the the Los Angeles County justice syste… 1 day ago
