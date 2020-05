Is China taking advantage of coronavirus pandemic? Vikram Chandra explains

Even as India grapples with multiples crises with Covid-19, the state of migrants, a slowing economy, it has yet another battle to fight, this time at it's borders with China.

With the country employing aggressive tactics with all of it's neighbors, is China taking advantage of the pandemic?

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a spike in Covid deaths, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia clarified, that the spike was caused by a backlog due to delayed reporting.

