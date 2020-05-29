Excitement At Keeneland

ABC 36's Austin Miller reports all eyes shift to Keeneland for a five-day meet in July...

And over on the track..

In just six weeks..

All eyes will shift to keeneland for a five-day meet in july.

It will include a number of high profile races that were supposed to run in april..

Including the ashland and toyota bluegrass..

Both running on the final day of the meet.

Keeneland vice president bob elliston says theyre already in contact with several networks interested in broadcasting the races .

He also says with the lack of sports and live content right now..

Theyre seeing more people turn to horse racing.

Bob elliston sot- trt 20 its actually been pretty promising since when sports has been shut down.

Some of the tracks that have been wagering have seen a lot of youn fand and new fans, who are dying for sports content, come to horse racing, so im hopeful that whole five days, particularly that weekend date, will be on everyones calendar.