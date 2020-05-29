Fanny Lye Deliver'd Movie

Fanny Lye Deliver'd Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Fanny Lye (Maxine Peake) lives a quiet Puritan life with her husband John (Charles Dance) and young son Arthur (Zak Adams), but her simple world is shaken to its core by the unexpected arrival of a mysterious young couple (Freddie Fox and Tanya Reynolds) in need.

An unexpected visit from the local Sheriff causes events to escalate that changes Fanny's disciplined life forever.

Directed by Thomas Clay starring Maxine Peake, Charles Dance, Zak Adams, Freddie Fox, Tanya Reynolds, Peter McDonald, Perry Fitzpatrick, Kenneth Collard release date June 26, 2020 (on Digital, in U.K.)