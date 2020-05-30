MURDER MANUAL movie - Emilia Clarke, Hadley Fraser, Sylvia Panacione Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:36s - Published 3 days ago MURDER MANUAL movie - Emilia Clarke, Hadley Fraser, Sylvia Panacione Plot synopsis: Creepy, terrifying chapters from our book of horror include a little girl's journey from a world of nightmares into the nightmare of reality, a couple's romantic getaway in Palm Springs that turns murderous, a young woman whose rideshare turns deadly, and a girl who is held captive by a circus that must be rescued by her husband. Directors: Michael Escobedo, Kelly Hallmark, Matt Newton Writers: Shirine Best, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Escobedo Stars: Emilia Clarke, Hadley Fraser, Sylvia Panacione Genre: Horror, Thriller 0

