MURDER MANUAL movie - Emilia Clarke, Hadley Fraser, Sylvia Panacione

Plot synopsis: Creepy, terrifying chapters from our book of horror include a little girl's journey from a world of nightmares into the nightmare of reality, a couple's romantic getaway in Palm Springs that turns murderous, a young woman whose rideshare turns deadly, and a girl who is held captive by a circus that must be rescued by her husband.
Directors: Michael Escobedo, Kelly Hallmark, Matt Newton
Writers: Shirine Best, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Escobedo
Stars: Emilia Clarke, Hadley Fraser, Sylvia Panacione
Genre: Horror, Thriller