President Trump Pulling U.S. Out Of World Health Organization
President Donald Trump announced Friday the U.S. is pulling out of the World Health Organization.
#Bernie2020 RT @tamarakeithNPR: President Trump spoke for 9 minutes about China, announced a series of actions including pulling the US out of the Worl… 1 hour ago
TheResistance Report RT @benstracy: President Trump announces he is officially terminating US relationship with World Health Organization and pulling all funds. 2 hours ago
DermotJM @SparksJoyOrNot @MontyBoa99 @Yamiche For years, “leader of the free world” was like a default unofficial title for… https://t.co/1XZTbbOvL8 3 hours ago
hdome25 RT @damondimarcony: The U.S. is caught in a global pandemic & protests over the killing of George Floyd. President Trump responds by pullin… 4 hours ago
Denise Stone @danjlevy rioting and Thug activity is wrong, thank you President Trump for pulling out the plugs in this world and… https://t.co/UXFQ9fD77g 4 hours ago
Chris Altman @miles_commodore @realDonaldTrump is the better. Reagan was a great President also. But Trump is better at pulling… https://t.co/Tgyg8Us2fB 4 hours ago
Charles Stanley Trump is pulling out of the world health organization in the middle of a global pandemic. This is probably one of t… https://t.co/H94bUFEDj7 4 hours ago
Top U.S. & World News🗽 Trump going ahead with pulling the US back from the World Health Organization President Donald Trump said Friday th… https://t.co/2HpjWuVRz7 4 hours ago
U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong KongDonald Trump held a press conference on May 29 in which he spoke about China tensions and terminating the US relationship with the World Health Organization. He also declared Hong Kong has lost its..
Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's ActionsDonald Trump says he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization.
He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters.
Trump's latest..