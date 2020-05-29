Global  

President Trump Pulling U.S. Out Of World Health Organization

President Trump Pulling U.S. Out Of World Health Organization

President Trump Pulling U.S. Out Of World Health Organization

President Donald Trump announced Friday the U.S. is pulling out of the World Health Organization.

Trump says U.S. to withdraw from World Health Organization and announces new broadsides against Beijing

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered U.S. officials to begin the process of revoking Hong Kong's...
President Trump right to defund World Health Organization, Utah Sen. Mike Lee says


U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong [Video]

U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong

Donald Trump held a press conference on May 29 in which he spoke about China tensions and terminating the US relationship with the World Health Organization. He also declared Hong Kong has lost its..

Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions [Video]

Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions

Donald Trump says he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. Trump's latest..

