Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA hoping to restart season July 31, according to report
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:04s - Published
NBA hoping to restart season July 31, according to report

NBA hoping to restart season July 31, according to report

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has informed the league's Board of Governors that he hopes to restart the season on July 31, the Athletic reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FILE -JANUARY 12, 2017) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER SPEAKING AT PRESS CONFERENCE CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES (FILE - FEBRUARY 15, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 2.

TEAM CAPTAIN LEBRON JAMES TAKING SHOT DURING PRACTICE SESSION FOR 2020 NBA ALL-STAR GAME 3.

TEAM LEBRON PLAYER LUKA DONCIC TAKING SHOT 4.

TEAM LEBRON PLAYERS BEN SIMMONS, RUSSELL WESTBROOK, AND NIKOLA JOKIC TAKING SHOTS 5.

TEAM GIANNIS PLAYER PASCAL SIAKAM TAKING SHOT 6.

TEAM GIANNIS PLAYER RUDY GOBERT TAKING SHOT 7.

TEAM GIANNIS PLAYER SIAKAM TALKING TO YOUNG FANS STORY: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has informed the league's Board of Governors that he hopes to restart the season on July 31, the Athletic reported on Friday (May 29).

The NBA was the first North American sports league to suspend its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after one of its players tested positive for the new coronavirus in mid-March.

When asked by Reuters to comment on the Athletic report, an NBA spokesman said the league had "nothing to confirm at this point." The Athletic said the NBA discussed four competition scenarios, ranging from all 30 teams completing a reduced 72-game regular season to having the top 16 teams go directly to the playoffs.

It is unclear where the games would be played or whether spectators would be allowed to attend.

Last week the NBA said it was in talks with The Walt Disney Company about restarting its suspended season at Disney World in Florida in late July.

The potential plan would see the league hold games at a single site, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a sprawling athletic complex inside the Orlando resort that has three arenas, hotels and would allow the league to limit outside exposure.

(Production: David Grip)



Related news from verified sources

Kevin Durant won’t play if NBA resumes season: Report


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •ReutersNewsday


NBA targets July 31 restart: Report

NBA targets July 31 restart: Report NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has informed the league's Board of Governors that he hopes to restart...
WorldNews - Published

MGM pitches plan for NBA to finish season in Vegas: report

MGM Resorts International has pitched a proposal to the NBA to complete the coronavirus-halted...
Japan Today - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: The pressure is on Giannis Antetokounmpo to win this year's NBA title [Video]

Colin Cowherd: The pressure is on Giannis Antetokounmpo to win this year's NBA title

With the NBA progressing towards re-starting the season, Colin Cowherd discusses who is under the most pressure to win the title. Hear why Colin thinks that person is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:09Published
Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn't be concerned to resume season [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn't be concerned to resume season

According to a report, there are some NBA players who are hesitant to restart the season in Orlando with 22 total teams. The league and players association are reportedly agreeing on a deal that would..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:12Published
Nick Wright isn't worried that Luka Doncic isn't in the 'best shape' for the season restart [Video]

Nick Wright isn't worried that Luka Doncic isn't in the 'best shape' for the season restart

Luka Doncic's trainer reportedly stated that the Dallas Maverick star is not in the best shape for the restart of the NBA season. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard why this doesn't..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:37Published