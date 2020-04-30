Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coping with Stress: Important to Notice Signs of Anxiety
Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Coping with Stress: Important to Notice Signs of Anxiety

Coping with Stress: Important to Notice Signs of Anxiety

New data from the CDC released today show the number of adults reporting symptoms of an anxiety disorder have tripled from this time last year.

Mental health experts say acknowledging the fear, uncertainty and loneliness the pandemic has brought is crucial to managing it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

WST73

Common Cents It’s also important to think about how debt, or the stress associated with debt, can impact health behaviors or cop… https://t.co/fy233Gyh0i 22 hours ago

SCHospitals

schospitals RT @tidelandshealth: Concern about the risk of COVID-19 coupled with less social interaction and other abrupt lifestyle changes can increas… 23 hours ago

MCAssessor

Maricopa County Assessor's Office RT @maricopacounty: While we are all working to stay healthy during the #Covid19 pandemic, it is important to remember to take care of our… 2 days ago

maricopacounty

Maricopa County While we are all working to stay healthy during the #Covid19 pandemic, it is important to remember to take care of… https://t.co/htUXvpYGne 2 days ago

tidelandshealth

Tidelands Health Concern about the risk of COVID-19 coupled with less social interaction and other abrupt lifestyle changes can incr… https://t.co/2YQ0k5EHmi 2 days ago

fox12oregon

Fox12Oregon Coping with stress is more important now than ever, for children and parents. Dr. Eugene Nicholson, pediatrician at… https://t.co/11JddpCzNt 3 days ago

manojmathur60

Manoj Mathur @HinaRohtaki While beds and ventilators are important, these can be procured. How about a study on the condition of… https://t.co/yhjGifd6RA 4 days ago

PatCostante

Patricia Costante RT @MDAdvantage1: Addressing mental health issues with our heroic frontline healthcare workers is important during this challenging time.… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gentlemen, Join the Self-Care Revolution (Self-Care for Men) [Video]

Gentlemen, Join the Self-Care Revolution (Self-Care for Men)

Self-care has never been more important than it is right now — we all need ways to manage stress, reduce anxiety, and keep our minds and bodies healthy and strong. It's not all spa treatments and..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:22Published
Helping Kids Process Anxiety [Video]

Helping Kids Process Anxiety

For a child, it may be difficult to differentiate what “anxiety” means versus being angry, sad, or nervous. And especially in times like these, it’s so important to make sure children are being..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:07Published
Depression signs you should look out for during the coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Depression signs you should look out for during the coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing us apart, limiting our interaction and hammering the economy, common anxiety and stress could tip into depression.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:57Published