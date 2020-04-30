|
|
|
|
Coping with Stress: Important to Notice Signs of Anxiety
|
Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Coping with Stress: Important to Notice Signs of Anxiety
New data from the CDC released today show the number of adults reporting symptoms of an anxiety disorder have tripled from this time last year.
Mental health experts say acknowledging the fear, uncertainty and loneliness the pandemic has brought is crucial to managing it.
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Gentlemen, Join the Self-Care Revolution (Self-Care for Men)
Self-care has never been more important than it is right now — we all need ways to manage stress, reduce anxiety, and keep our minds and bodies healthy and strong. It's not all spa treatments and..
Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:22Published
|
Helping Kids Process Anxiety
For a child, it may be difficult to differentiate what “anxiety” means versus being angry, sad, or nervous. And especially in times like these, it’s so important to make sure children are being..
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:07Published
|
|