Rapper Killer Mike begs Atlanta 'not to burn your own house down'

Rapper Killer Mike addressed demonstrators on Friday night in Atlanta, saying it is not the time to destroy the city but to "plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize" for political change.

"I'm mad as Hell," a tearful Killer Mike said at a news conference on Friday night.

"It is time to beat up prosecutors you don't like at the voting booth," he said, urging protesters to seek political reform instead of destroying the city of Atlanta in their rage.

"It it your duty not to burn you own house down." Violent protests flared overnight in several U.S. cities as demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

From Minneapolis to New York City, Atlanta and Washington, protesters clashed with police in a rising tide of anger over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement.