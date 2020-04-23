Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapper Killer Mike begs Atlanta 'not to burn your own house down'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Rapper Killer Mike begs Atlanta 'not to burn your own house down'

Rapper Killer Mike begs Atlanta 'not to burn your own house down'

Rapper Killer Mike addressed demonstrators on Friday night in Atlanta, saying it is not the time to destroy the city but to "plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize" for political change.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"I'm mad as Hell," a tearful Killer Mike said at a news conference on Friday night.

"It is time to beat up prosecutors you don't like at the voting booth," he said, urging protesters to seek political reform instead of destroying the city of Atlanta in their rage.

"It it your duty not to burn you own house down." Violent protests flared overnight in several U.S. cities as demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

From Minneapolis to New York City, Atlanta and Washington, protesters clashed with police in a rising tide of anger over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement.



Related news from verified sources

George Floyd death: Rapper Killer Mike's plea to protesters in Atlanta

Rapper Killer Mike delivers an impassioned plea to protesters in Atlanta, after clashes over the...
BBC News - Published

Killer Mike: Do not burn your own house down

Rapper Killer Mike delivers an impassioned plea to protesters in Atlanta, after clashes over the...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Rapper Killer Mike begs Atlanta 'not to burn your own house down': https://t.co/oTUqfGwZNL #MinneapolisUprising 23 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Mike Malone is right, LeBron will never have the 'killer mentality' that MJ had [Video]

Skip Bayless: Mike Malone is right, LeBron will never have the 'killer mentality' that MJ had

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone recently said Michael Jordan's "killer instincts" makes him the GOAT, even though Malone used to coach LeBron during his time in Cleveland. Here why Skip Bayless agrees..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:34Published