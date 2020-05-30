Anti-Vaxxer Movement Warily Eyes Rush To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

As the world's scientists race to find a viable vaccine against the novel coronavirus COVID-19, staunch anti-vaxxers are paying close attention.

According to Business Insider, the movement against vaccines is stoking fears that such a vaccine may be dangerous or forced upon the population.

They are rushing the science.

You do not rush science.

That is a recipe for disaster.

Del Bigtree, CEO of Informed Consent Action Network Anti-vaccination group A recent study showed that anti-vaccine views are blowing up on social media and could become dominant within the next decade.

Nevertheless, top medical experts remain united in their message.

Until an effective vaccine is created and globally distributed, the coronavirus will continue to upend life as we knew it.