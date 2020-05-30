Global  

Hundreds Gather In Queens, Staten Island For Protests Over George Floyd's Death

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Protests over the death of George Floyd continued Saturday across the tri-state area; CBS2's Cory James reports.

