A local woman shares her story living with Multiple Sclerosis on World MS day

Today is world m-s day or multiple sclerosis.

It's a disease with no cure that effects the nervous system.

One local woman is sharing her story of hope.

News 10's richard solomon shares more.

Pam grimes has been living with multiple sclerosis for nearly 30 years.

She's now bound to a wheel chair... but grimes says by telling her story of how she's not letting this disease keep her from living her life....she's making sure others know they're not alone in this fight.

This is what pam grimes does for hours each day..

"this is called dry and bossing and this is what i like to do" it's a hobby she never thought she'd pick up.

But she also never thought she'd be living with multiple sclerosis.

It's an unpreditable disease that effects the central nervous system.

"i'm basically short circuited so the messages to my brain to my feet especially don't get to my feet.

So i don't walk and i haven't for a long time" grimes is now bound to a wheel chair... and will be for the rest of her life.

She was dignosed with m-s in 19-92 on her 10th wedding anniversity.

"tears cried at the beginning and things that you can't do i won't be going here i won't be doing that but theres a whole lot that i still can do" there's no cure for the disease.

"so there's 10 thousand people at least in the state that has ms there are almost a million people in the us" and that's what fuels her and others to find a cure.

She works with the national multiple sclerosis society to raise awareness.

Grimes says her future is uncertain.

But she believes there's light at the end of this tunnel.

"i could say oh wow it's me but that wouldn't make me feel any better and it wouldn't make you feel any better so it's like get over yourself and get out there and do" grimes says the disease isn't genetic.

The cause is still unknown.

If you would like to do more research on ms..head over to our website.

Back to you.