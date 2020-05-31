Peaceful protest in Oneida Square

Week.

Good evening-- i'm callihan marshall.

Protests continue today across the nation ... after the in-custody death of george floyd in minneapolis.

There was one in utica today.

This is oneida square in utica.

It was a peaceful protest oranized by members of the community.

They're holding signs saying "no justice, no peace"...and black lives matter.

George floyd was killed earlier this week.

One of the police officers involved in his death is charged with murder.

There is a peaceful protest happening at kemble park in utica tomorrow...that's at 2-30.

You are being asked to wear a mask and gloves for social distancing.

Today