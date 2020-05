Unrest in Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:27s - Published 8 minutes ago Unrest in Las Vegas Unrest in Las Vegas continues as protesters take to the street after the death of George Floyd. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OF PROTESTS.THIS IS A LIVE LOOK AT DOWNTOWNLAS VEGAS WHERE PROTESTERS HAVEBEEN GATHERED SINCE AS EARLY ASAROUND 5 OCLOCK THIS AFTERNOON.THEY ARE DEMANDING JUSTICEAFTER THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYDAT THE HANDS OF A MINNEAPOLISPOLICE OFFICER.METRO ESTIMATES BETWEEN 15HUNDRED AND TWO THOUSANDPROTESTERS HAVE BEEN OUTTONIGHT..OFFICERS SAY SEVERAL ARRESTSHAVE BEEN MADE BUT NOT CLEARHOW MANY.WE ARE TOLD -- WHAT REMAINED APEACEFUL PROTEST FOR HOURS HASTURNED VIOLENT.PROTESTERS HAVE VANDALIZEDCARS, BROKEN WINDOWS, ANDCONTINUE TO THROW OBJECTSINCLUDING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS.OFFICERS SAY THEY WERE FORCEDTO DEPLOY TEAR GAS.YOU CAN SEE PEOPLE BREAKINGWINDOWS AT THE FEDERALCOURTHOUSE.OTHER PEOPLE ALSO BROKE INTO APAWN SHOP AND STARTED LOOTINGIT.THIS IS EZ PAWN ON LAS VEGASBLVD.IN ONE OF THOSE VIDEOS YOU CANACTUALLY HEAR PROTESTORSYELLING FOR PEOPLE TO STOP.SAYING THEY DIDN'TWANT THIS TO TURN VIOLENT.HERE IN LAS VEGAS, WE HAVE LIVE





You Might Like

Tweets about this Slugamo RT @oliverdarcy: "From Minneapolis to Washington DC, from Louisville to Las Vegas, reporters are facing assault and arrest while reporting… 4 minutes ago Sahra RT @mukhtaryare: From Minneapolis to Washington DC, from Louisville to Las Vegas, reporters are facing assault and arrest while reporting o… 12 minutes ago Míchîgo RT @cnnphilippines: From Minneapolis to Washington DC, from Louisville to Las Vegas, reporters are facing assault and arrest while reportin… 13 minutes ago Jessica @TeddyTactical I cannot stress this enough: what you did / are doing is incredibly dangerous. And there are numerou… https://t.co/dXjvyfXQ96 18 minutes ago