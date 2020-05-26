Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ian Hislop’s ‘Virtuoso’ Roasting Of Dominic Cummings On Have I Got News For You Was So Lacerating Even Piers Morgan Liked

Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Ian Hislop’s ‘Virtuoso’ Roasting Of Dominic Cummings On Have I Got News For You Was So Lacerating Even Piers Morgan Liked

Ian Hislop’s ‘Virtuoso’ Roasting Of Dominic Cummings On Have I Got News For You Was So Lacerating Even Piers Morgan Liked

Ian Hislop’s ‘Virtuoso’ Roasting Of Dominic Cummings On Have I Got News For You Was So Lacerating Even Piers Morgan Liked It

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jo_WombleSlayer

Jo #GetTheToriesOut #ThankYouJeremyCorbyn RT @Rachael_Swindon: Ian Hislop’s ‘virtuoso’ roasting of Dominic Cummings on #HIGNFY was so lacerating even Piers Morgan liked it https:/… 24 minutes ago

JaneBea5

Jane Bee RT @preshitorian: Worth a watch! Ian Hislop’s ‘virtuoso’ roasting of Dominic Cummings on #HIGNFY was so lacerating even Piers Morgan liked… 2 hours ago

preshitorian

Dr Rachel Pope Worth a watch! Ian Hislop’s ‘virtuoso’ roasting of Dominic Cummings on #HIGNFY was so lacerating even Piers Morgan… https://t.co/3R8adFg1WH 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Critics lead backlash against Dominic Cummings' statement [Video]

Critics lead backlash against Dominic Cummings' statement

Dominic Cummings has faced huge backlash from politicians and the public after being accused of flouting the rules he helped impose on the rest of the country. Critics included political commentator..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published