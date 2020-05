Unlock 1.0: Connaught Place's Hanuman Temple installs sanitization tunnel in Delhi

Connaught Place's famous Hanuman Temple is all set to reopen their doors for devotees after government has allowed reopening of religious places from June 08.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, a sanitization tunnel has been installed at the temple.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 30 issued the guidelines for Unlock 1.0, which will come into effect from June following end of 4th phase of lockdown.