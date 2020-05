US Unrest: Shoe boxes strewn on ground after sneaker store is looted in LA

Dozens of shoe boxes lay strewn on the ground outside this sneaker store on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles on Saturday (May 30th) after rioters looted the premises.

The famous Flight Club store was targeted as thousands voiced their anger of the death of unarmed black man Geroge Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.