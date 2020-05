Peaceful protest held across from Indian River County Sheriff's Office

A group of protesters gathered in Indian River County on Sunday.

PROTESTS UNFOLD IN VERO BEACHAS DEMONSTRATORS RALLY INSUPPORT OF VICTIMS OF POLICEBRUTALITY.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5THEIR MARC[ MERCHON GREEN] [ 13:10 :42]“WE REALLY JUST WANTED TO COMETOGETHER IN SOLIDARITY FORGEORGE FLOYD” DEMONSTRATORSARE 14- HUNDRED MILES FROMWHERE GEORGE FLOYD DIED AFTERA POLICE OFFICER KNELT ON HISNECK.

MINNEAPOLIS.“I CANBREATHE&I CANFLOYDTHOSE WHO LINED 41ST STREET.

[MERSHON GREEN ] [13:56:23]“JUST WANT FAIR POLICING ANDEQUALITY, AND THAT BLACKPEOPLE WANT EQUAL TREATMENT”VERO BEACH NATIVE AND FORMERN-F-L FOOTBALL PLAYER DADAWKINS SAYS INDIAN RIVERCOUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT NEETO BUILD RELATIONS WITH THBLACK COMMUNITY.

[ DALEDAWKINS ] [13:59:58]“I THINKTHE ONES WHO ARE POLICING OURAREAS NEED TO GET OUT AND WALKTHE STREETS A LITTLE MORE.SHAKE SOME HANDS” [ DAVEBOHMAN / WPTV ]“AT ITS PEAK,THE RALLY HAD MORE THAN 150PEOPLE HERE.

AND NEVER ONCE,DID IT TEETER ON GETTING OUTOF CONTROL” THATTO A PROTEST 80 MILES AWAY INORLANDO, WHERE DEMONSTRATORSSHUT DOWN POLICE.

VERO BEACHHIGH SCHOOL SENIOR AMANDAGOMEZ WAS THAT EVENT TOO.

[AMANDA GOMEZ ] [14:30:37]“INORLANDO, THE GOAL WAS KIND OFTO SHUT DOWN THE CITY AND HERETHAT WAS NOT THE CAUSE, WE AREJUST STANDING PEACEFULLY”MERSHON GREEN ] [ 13:11:31 ]“LETBEING LOST LIVE ON CAMERA ANDTHEN NO CONSEQUENCES MARCHONGREEN SAYS AFRICAN AMERICANSIN INDIAN RIVER COUNTY HAVEBEEN VICTIMS OF POLICEBRUTALITY.

BUT SHE SEES THISPROTEST AS A STARTING POINT OFSOMETHING DIFFERENT.

[ MERSHONGREEN ] [13:56:29]“WANTINGEQUAL TREATMENT DOESNFOR HATE.

ITWANT TO LIVE, WE WANT TO FEELPROTECTED AND SERVED” IN VEROBEACH, DAVE BOHMAN, W-P-T-NEWSCHANNEL 5RIGHT NOW - CHOPPER 5 GIVINGYOU AN EXCLUSIVE LIVE LOOK..PROTESTORS ARE STILL MARCHINGAS WE SPEAK...I'M TANIA ROGERS.

IN OTHERPARTS OF THE STATE - PROTESTHAVE NOT BEEN AS PEACEFUDEPUTIES ARE RECOVERING FROMINJURIES, NIGHTLY CURFEWS HAVEBEEN ISSUED AND SMASHED STORWINDOWS ARE BEING CLEANED-UP.A STATE OF EMERGENCY ANDCURFEW IS IN PLACE IN MIAMIDADE COUNTY.

THE CURFEW COMESAFTER PROTESTS TURNED VIOLENT.OFFICERS DONNED RIOT GEAR ASTHEY APPROACHED THE CROWD.

THEMIAMI CITY MAYOR SAYS THEOFFICERS FIRED TEAR GAS AFTERTWO VEHICLES WERE LOOTED ANDVANDALIZED.

AS SOME PROTESTERSLEFT ..

ONE MAN WAS SPOTTEDTHROWING SOMETHING AT A POLICEVEHICLA TAMPA SPORTING GOODS STOREGOES UP IN FLAMES... ASLOOTERS FLEE WITH STOLENMERCHANDISE.

THE CHAMPS SPORTSSTORE ACROSS FROM UNIVERSITYSQUARE MALL BURNED TO THEGROUND OVERNIGHT.

LOOTERS WERESEEN CARRYING SHOEBOXES OUT OFTHE BURNING STORE.

BOXES WEREALSO SEEN SCATTERED ACROSS THEPARKING LOT.

JUST ACROSS THESTREET, DEPUTIES SAY ROUGHLY300 PEOPLE WERE PROTESTINGWITHIN THE MALL'S PARKING LOT.THE HILLSBOROUGH COUNTFLORIDA SHERIFF SAYS TWODEPUTIES WERE INJURED WHENDEMONSTRATIONS TURNED THREWOBJECTS AT THEM.

MOSTLYCLOUDY, WITH A LOW AROUND 75.EAST WIND 6 TO 8 MPH.SO FAR WE'VE SEEN PEACEFULPROTESTS IN OUR AREA.

