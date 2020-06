Consecutive lockdown hits flower business hard in Manipur

A local florist in Manipur is living his worst nightmare amid lockdown, with his business on the verge of closure.

He had invested Rs 20,000 for marigold seeds this year.

Marigolds are in great demand for offering in temples during puja.

But the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent imposition of lockdown for containing the pandemic has severely affected the sales.