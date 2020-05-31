Protesters take to downtown San Diego streets
Protesters took over the streets of downtown San Diego to call for justice for George Floyd and against police violence, joining nationwide protests this weekend.
Demonstrations hoping for change held in PowayA group of demonstrators gathered in Poway to call for justice for George Floyd and against police brutality, in unison with other protests around the nation.
Protest turns violent with fires, lootingThousands of demonstrators took over La Mesa's streets Saturday to protest against an incident caught on video between an African American man and a white La Mesa Police officer.