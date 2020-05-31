Global  

Protesters take to downtown San Diego streets

Protesters take to downtown San Diego streets

Protesters take to downtown San Diego streets

Protesters took over the streets of downtown San Diego to call for justice for George Floyd and against police violence, joining nationwide protests this weekend.

CHAOS ERUPTING IN DOWNTOWN SANDIEGO.POLICE FIRE PEPPER BALLS ATPROTESTERS TRYING TO




Demonstrations hoping for change held in Poway [Video]

Demonstrations hoping for change held in Poway

A group of demonstrators gathered in Poway to call for justice for George Floyd and against police brutality, in unison with other protests around the nation.

Protest turns violent with fires, looting [Video]

Protest turns violent with fires, looting

Thousands of demonstrators took over La Mesa's streets Saturday to protest against an incident caught on video between an African American man and a white La Mesa Police officer.

