Indiana bowling alleys still closed, business owner prepares

Dot gov slash d-w-d.

Several indiana businesses have been able to reopen as indiana enters new re-opening phases.

But... for patrick's restaurant and bowl in sullivan... things have been difficult.

The restaurant has been open for the last few weeks... but the bowling alley remains closed until phase four is set to begin in 2-weeks.

News 10 caught up with the owner.

He says he's grateful to have reopened the restaurant... and he's taking it day by day.

"you know, it's uncertanity.

You just have to take it a day at a time, and try to make the best of it, and see what you can do to make it work."

Sparks says he's working on plans to re-open the bowling alley safely.

That includes sanitizing bowling balls and