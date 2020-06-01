Global  

Mug Shot Of Semi-Truck Driver Who Drove Into Crowd On I-35W Released

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 10:42s - Published
Mug Shot Of Semi-Truck Driver Who Drove Into Crowd On I-35W Released

Mug Shot Of Semi-Truck Driver Who Drove Into Crowd On I-35W Released

WCCO confirmed with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office that the suspect was Bogdan Vechirko, of Otsego.

He is currently being held custody on probable cause assault, Jennifer Mayerle reports (10:42).

WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020

