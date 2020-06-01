Mug Shot Of Semi-Truck Driver Who Drove Into Crowd On I-35W Released Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 10:42s - Published 33 minutes ago Mug Shot Of Semi-Truck Driver Who Drove Into Crowd On I-35W Released WCCO confirmed with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office that the suspect was Bogdan Vechirko, of Otsego. He is currently being held custody on probable cause assault, Jennifer Mayerle reports (10:42). WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020 0

