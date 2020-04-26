Ganga Dussehra: Ghats remain deserted in Varanasi due to COVID-19 pandemic

Global  

Ganga Ghats remained deserted on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra in Uttar Pradesh' holy city Varanasi on June 01.

The gathering of devotees is restricted to prevent the spread of coronavirus and police officials were seen keeping surveillance at the Ghats.

Centre has issued guidelines allowing reopening of religious places from June 08.

The central government is opening up economic activities across country in phased manner with Unlock 1 being in place currently.

Ganga Dussehra is a Hindu festival that celebrates avatarana of the Ganges.

