GMK A BLOCK 6-1-2020

White sunny and beautiful c1 3 :5 "no justice no peace.

No justice no peace" hundreds in c1 3 downtown lexington..

Joining the rest of the country in asking for justice..for george floyd.

:5 "i can't breathe.

I can't breathe" those words..

Straight from floyd's mouth...in a video showing the arrest that led to his death..

A moment thats sparked nationwide protests..

Calling for change among law enforcement.

:2 "kneel with us!"

Protestors kneeling...a sentiment... mirrored by police.

:5 "cheers claps..."

#### sunday marked the sixth straight night for nationwide protests calling for justice for george floyd...the minneapolis man killed by police during his arrest last week..

It was only the third night for lexington... but things looked a little different..with hundreds... gathering... the largest crowd we've seen thus far in the city.

Protesters marched and chanted "i can't breathe" and "say the names".

They have a specific set of demands for lexington police.... they want to see changes in accountability like who pays to defend police and how officers are punished.

There appeared to be an effort to keep the peace between officers...and protesters.

We spoke with one woman there..

Who says she took part... to pay homage to her past while working toward a better future.

Gabrielle williams/protestor i feel an obligation to do this because this is what my ancestors did.

We can't let what they did go in vain.

### despite the increased number of people... there was minimal violence... police cars have been blocking traffic along the march route and congregating at the police deapartment..

Protestors say tear gas...and excessive force have not been used like it has in other cities... but protestors were still seen yelling in officers faces...though they didn't react.

And, organizers were still prepared...with a medical crew on standby.

"my son reached out to the other day and he said if you were at a protest i won't point would you leave only if your immediate life or limb is threatened so i can be here and help continue to cause and keep going when people are trying to keep them down and i will do that.

A different picture in louisville however...where protests continued for the fourth night in a row..

The city--- now under a mandatory curfew...and the national guard has been out two nights in a row to keep the peace.

Mayor greg fischer says most people were peaceful and respected the 9 p-m curfew sunday... but about 40 people were arrested in connection to protests.

Fischer also says shots were fired at five officers.

But some people protesting in louisville last night say police took their hand sanitizer and shot tear gas at journalists and peaceful protesters before the curfew.

Fischer said: "if the police used any force improperly, i apologize for that."

For those calling for more policing...the mayor asked them to recognize officers are doing the best they can right now.

### at least 41-hundred people have been arrested nationwide in the protests since the killing of george floyd..

Dozens of u-s cities in almost every state have seen a demonstration... john lorinc has a look at whats happening across the country.

#### nat sound of shots-- tensions brewing across the country.

Mos/california protester "we stand for the ones who've been knocked down, the ones who can't stand up no more because they don't have a voice anymore."

From day to night, streets were packed with protesters.... --nat sound of protesters-- "hands up, don't shoot.

Hands up, don't shoot."

.....angered by the death of george floyd, who died last week in the custody of minneapolis police.

Nat sound of video tape "i'm about to die this day."

William calloway/activist "we deserve justice.

Not just for what happened to mr. floyd in minneapolis, but what's happening to black men and women all across this country and that's been happening."

Curfews were enacted in more than three-dozen cities.

About 5-thousand national guard members were activated in 15- states..... nat sound from national guard "go inside now!

Get in the house!"

Although agitation was seen in many areas, including atlanta..... there were some inspiring scenes, including a moment of solidarity where members of the n-y- p-d knelt with demonstrators in new york.

And on sunday the minneapolis police chief met with protesters at the site where floyd's neck was pinned by an officer's knee.

Chief medaria arradondo/minneapolis police "our community members need to know he men and women that put this badge on that they are doing so in service to them and they should not have to doubt the integrity and if they're going to be treated in a compassionate and professional way."

I'm john lorinc reporting.

Back in the bluegrass--- the university of kentucky says it'll be reviewing a social media video from a purported incoming freshman who may have made inappropriate remarks about the police shooting that killed breonna taylor in louisville.

Here's part of that instagram live video: my thing is like why did they not shoot the bf?

That's my thing.

Like why did they not shoot the bf, the person who was actively harming them?

Dozens of people shared the video with u-k...which responded: "let us be clear: our community stands for diverse inclusion.

We aim to be a community where everyone belongs and feels safe.

Racism will find no welcome with us.

We are working to make that community real for everyone on our campus every day."

### governor andy beshear is calling for the violence at protests to stop...while encouraging peaceful protests..

That also include safety measures to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Here's part of a statement he posted on social media... "now, we deserve a better kentucky.

We deserve a better country.

And now, should be the time when that change starts."

You can see the governor's entire statement by clicking on the story on our website...wtvq.com.

Several more kentucky businesses... will be allowed to open today... movie theaters, bowling alleys, fitness and aquatic centers, kentucky state park lodges, auto racing tracks and fishing tournaments can resume as can auctions and the salato wildlife education center in frankfort can reopen....all with virus restrictions in place.

The next phase comes next week..and includes some childcare programs..

We have the reopening calendar for the month of june...just click on the story on our website...wtvq.com.

Starting today--- governor beshear's daily coronavirus briefings will go on at 4...instead of 5..

There will also only be an update monday through thursday... we will carry those briefings 'live' on our second digital channel....my kentucky on 36- point-2.

Today's update will include numbers from sunday as well..

The latest numbers come from saturday..

97-hundred kentuckians have tested positive for covid-19... the states death toll...has reached 431..

