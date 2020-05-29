India provides consignment of medical supplies to Comoros to tackle COVID-19, dengue

India has provided a consignment of COVID-19 related essential medical supplies to Comoros, off Africa's east coast.

The consignment arrived on Sunday at the port of Moroni, Comoros onboard INSKesari.

It was received by Minister of Health Loub YacoutZaidou.

A14-member Indian MedicalAssistance Team has also arrived onboard INS Kesari to work with the Comorianhealth authorities.

The team will stay in the country till June 18 to help the Comoros government in dealing with COVID-19 situation and dengue fever.

Medicines were handed over by the Commanding OfficerMukesh Tayal and Consul of India in Comoros, Saguir Sam.Ambassador Abhay Kumar also participated in the handing over ceremony through video call and spoke with Health Minister Zaidou, who thanked India for timely and much-needed support during the hour of need.

The supply of these medicines and the medical team has been arranged by the Government of India at the request of Comoros.