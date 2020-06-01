Amazing footage shows kayker's close encounter with basking shark Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:08s - Published 23 hours ago Amazing footage shows kayker's close encounter with basking shark This amazing footage shows a kayker's close encounter with a basking shark.The fin of the shark glides through the water mere feet from a group of Kayakers as they paddled near Peel Castle of the Isle of ManKim Tastagh, a 21-year-old adventure sports coach from the island, was lucky enough to capture the close encounter on camera.He said: " A basking shark decided to glide towards our kayaking group and have a closer look at us all.''It circled and came close to the group ten or so times while feeding in the thick plankton.''The basking sharks have incredible special awareness and are ridiculously gentle given their size.''It is truly a once in a life time experience for many. " 0

