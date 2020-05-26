Looters Set DMV On Fire In San Bernardino, Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:35s - Published 50 minutes ago Looters Set DMV On Fire In San Bernardino, The unrest that hit the Los Angeles metro area over the weekend, sparked by the death of George Floyd, also spread to the Inland Empire Sunday, where a DMV in San Bernardino was set ablaze. Kandiss Crone reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ❌Glenn on fire Stoyan ❌ RT @CBSLA: San Bernardino declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew Sunday after looters set fire to a DMV and ransacked several ne… 2 minutes ago CBS Los Angeles San Bernardino declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew Sunday after looters set fire to a DMV and ransack… https://t.co/maC2rEzqK3 43 minutes ago