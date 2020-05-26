Global  

Looters Set DMV On Fire In San Bernardino,

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:35s - Published
The unrest that hit the Los Angeles metro area over the weekend, sparked by the death of George Floyd, also spread to the Inland Empire Sunday, where a DMV in San Bernardino was set ablaze.

Kandiss Crone reports.

