Hostile lioness strikes male lion after rejecting his advances in western India

Several safari-goers were privy to the incredible moment a lioness not only rejected advances from a lion but also struck the male at an animal reserve in western India's Gujarat.

The incident took place at Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat, western India on January 7.

Footage showed a male lion approaching a lioness, who roars before brutally slapping the male on the face and forcing him to back off.

The rare moment was witnessed by onlookers from a distance who remained inside their jeeps.

Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, which house over 500 Asiatic lions, is spread across the Junagadh, Amreli, and Gir Somnath districts.