‘I love you’: Warner Robins Mayor joins protesters in fight for change

Protesters are taking over city streets across the country, including Warner Robins.

Coming together."

Jackson says they'll be there every night until quote all four of these corners get filled.

Protestors are also in warner robins.

Dozens gathered on watson boulevard to stand together against racial inequalitiy and police brutality.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more.

:02 :12 :52 i mean there's been some horrible notrocities in our nation and its time for us to stand up and stand together and say thats not going to happen in this town."

With car horns ..

And chants ..

In warner robins,there's a real push for change that goes deeper than a mayor wanting better for his city ..

But for the country.

"its just wreong and its sad and hurts and watch that kind of stuff when people should know better but dont but we do."

*nats* the hunger for change and equality is what fueled protests in warner robins this weekend.

The message of a protest started saturday via facebook..

By sunday ..

Protesters say the crowd quadrupled ..

Because ..

Power is in numbers.

"you can't be that change sitting on the couch you cant be that change tweeting and on facebook yes that activism ..

But theres a component that requires you to get up and come and do something."

Along watson blvd ..

In front of the galleria mall ..

Was a sea of protesters displaying signs of hurt and demanding change..

" see the diversity of this crowd is heartening and makes you feel like change is on the horizon and makes you think it may not be as far as we think."

Mayor randy toms could hardly hold back tears, and the pain in his voice.

Toms says he couldn't let his citizens fight for equality alone.

" im going to stand with you every opportunity i get because it's the right thing to do" in warner robins, tanya modersitzki 41nbc news.

