Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on

Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on Since video emerged last week of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police, peaceful protests across the country continue to be shrouded in violence, looting and vandalism resulting in at least 4,400 arrests.

On Sunday night, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo apologized to Floyd's family, calling what happened a "violation of humanity." Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo Two Atlanta officers have been fired for using unnecessary excessive force against protesters.

Two people have been confirmed dead in Davenport, Iowa, and one person has been killed near Louisville, Kentucky, as a result of confrontations with law enforcement.

President Donald Trump, who was reportedly moved to an underground White House bunker for a brief period of time Friday night, announced on Sunday that he blames ANTIFA for the violence amid the protests.