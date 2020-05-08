Judge Asks Appeals Court To Hear Argument Amid Move To Undo Flynn Guilty Plea
Federal Judge Emmet G.
Sullivan is reportedly asking the federal appeals court to allow him to weigh in before dismissing the charges against Michael Flynn.
Former Coast Guard Lt. Accused Of Terror Plot Seek To Withdraw Guilty PleaA former Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting politically motivated killings inspired by a far-right mass murderer asked a federal appeals court on Monday to let him withdraw his guilty plea or..
Flynn asks appeals court to toss criminal chargesPresident Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday asked a U.S. appeals court to force a judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him as requested by the Justice..
US Drops Criminal Case Against Michael FlynnU.S. Drops Criminal Case
Against Michael Flynn On May 7, the United States Justice Department announced
their decision to drop the criminal case against Michael Flynn, former national security..