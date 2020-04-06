Viral video shows cyclist weaving in and out between looters in Philly's Center City

This is what one of Philadelphia's main shopping districts looked like as it was being looted - from the perspective of a man on a bicycle.

The filmer, who wishes to remain anonymous, captures several remarkable moments while filming for four and a half minutes on his iPhone through Center City, including one man running out of an Urban Outfitters store with a mannequin on fire and a man hurling a large object at the windscreen of a stationary police car.

The windows of numerous stores have been smashed while the streets are strewn with garbage.

One street has been blocked off with dumpsters.

Overhead, the sound of helicopters can be heard.

"I was on my bike, nothing was happening," the filmer told Newsflare in a telephone interview on Monday.

"The streets were pretty empty and then I heard an explosion.

"I asked somebody, 'What's going on?'

"They told me a cop car had exploded." The filmer then got on his bike and started filming on his phone.

The incident was captured on Saturday (May 30), since when the city has experienced further disturbances.

It quickly went viral on Reddit with tens of thousands of views within an hour before being removed by the poster.

"Last night [Sunday] pretty much every area of the city was looted," the filmer said.

"it was a crazy event.

Rioting and looting all over the city." Philadelphia will again enforce a curfew, in effect from 6 p.m.

Monday until 6 a.m.

Tuesday, local media reported, and National Guard troops have arrived in Philadelphia to support the police as protests grow in response to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.