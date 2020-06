"Everything is going to change with hurricane preparation because of COVID-19."

"There is a lot of changes," said state Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz.

Florida officials said COVID-19 has forced them to draft new safety plans this year.

Expect some changes this hurricane season.

COVID-19 brings multitude of changes to Florida's hurricane safety plans

IF NEEDED, STATEOFFICIALS SAY TO EXPECT NEWPLANS THAT WILL BOTH PROTECTAGAINST SEVERE WEATHER ANDPREVENT A SPREAD OF THE VIRUS.CAPITOL REPORTER FORRESTSAUNDERS TELLS US WHAT TOEXPECT.THE STATE HAS BEEN WORKING ONTHE VIRUS/ HURRICANE COMBOSINCE MID-MARCH.

EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT DEDICATING A TEAMTO CREATING FIRST OF THEIRKIND RULES FOR A FIRST OF ITKIND SITUATION.

PKG NAHURRICANE (JARED MOSKOWITZ,FLORIDA DEM DIRECTOR)“EVERYTHING IS GOING TO CHANGEWITH HURRICANE PREPARATIONBECAUSE OF COVID-19” (JARED:11 DUR) STATE DEM DIRECTORJARED MOSKOWITZ SAYING SOME OFTHE BIGGEST CHANGES COMING TOSHELTERS.

CAPACITY MAXING50 PEOPLE IN ONE PLACEPPE AND TEMP CHECKS IN USENAT BEEP TEMP (:35 RENTALS)FLORIDA ALSO ENLISTING HOTELTO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING,IF NEEDED.

MORE THAN 200SIGNED UP SO FAR, STERILIZEDAND READY.“THIS IS AHIGH-TECH LIGHT THAT KILLSGERM” (HOTELS :44) EVACUATIPLANS ALSO DIFFERENT.

THESTATE NOW ENCOURAGING SOME TOSHELTER IN PLACE IF THEIR HOMEIS STRONG ENOUGH AND OUTSIDE ASURGE ZONE.“WETELLING PEOPLE ALWAYS TOLEAVE.

WELL, FOR THE LASTTHREE MONTHS BECAUSE OCOVID-19 WENOWHERE, STAY IN YOUR HOUSE.NOW BECAUSE OF COVID-19 WEGOING TO HAVE TO MANAGE THRISKS” (JARED 1:54 DUR)“BEEPPURCHAS” (SUPPLIES :52)MOSKOWITZ ALSO ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THEREMAINING TAX FREE DAYS FORHURRICANE SUPPLIES&“YOU WANTTO GET A FIRST AID KIT”(SUPPLIES :14) &THE STATESTOCKING UP AS WELL, PLUSSINGTHEIR TYPICAL STOCKPILES INCASE A VIRUS RESURGENCE COMESIN THE MIDST OF WHATANTICIPATED TO BE AN ACTIVESTORM SEASON.

