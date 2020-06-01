Global  

Biden meets with black leaders, promises police oversight board

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised black community leaders in Delaware on Monday he would earn their support amid nationwide police brutality protests, saying he would create a police oversight board within his first 100 days in the White House.

Lisa Bernhard has more.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday promised black community leaders in Delaware he would create a police oversight board within his first 100 days in office – adding that he would look to them to help shape his policies.

“I don’t need help to elect me – that’s not – I’m not asking for political, for that.

I need help and advice as we go along as to what you think I should and shouldn’t be doing.” Biden also said he would soon unveil an economic plan to deal with the disproportionate toll on the black and Latino communities from the coronavirus outbreak.

“The band-aid has been ripped off by this pandemic and this president.

Nobody can pretend any longer what this is all about.

Nobody can pretend who has been carrying us on their back – it’s been minorities.

It’s been blacks, it’s been Hispanics.” More than a dozen black leaders met with Biden at Wilmington’s Bethel AME Church in his home state of Delaware – all in masks and social distancing.

Democratic congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester opened her comments by remembering Biden’s late son Beau, just days after the fifth anniversary of his death, prompting the former vice president to wipe a tear from his eye.

She then praised Biden for meeting in person during such a tumultuous time.

“We appreciate your even showing up.

For those who are out there complaining, we got a president that ain’t even showing up!

That doesn’t even care!

C’mon!” Biden himself took the opportunity to criticize President Trump for sewing divisiveness in the country.

“Hate just hides.

Hate just hides.

Doesn’t go away.

And when you have somebody in power who breathes oxygen into the hate under the rocks, it comes out from under the rocks.” Trump has so far made no major public statement to address the growing crisis but has issued tweets as he remained out of sight in the White House.

In a phone call with governors Monday, Trump said the federal government was going to clamp down “very strong” on the violence and urged the governors to do the same.



