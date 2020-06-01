Kylie Jenner tired of people focusing on her money
Kylie Jenner wants people to "stop focusing on how much money she has", following a Forbes article which claimed she is no longer a billionaire.
Kylie Jenner is apparently *not* a billionaire, after allA massive rift in the Kardashian-Jenner universe has appeared.On May 29, Forbes published an article titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies—and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire".It accuses..
'Forbes' says Kylie Jenner faked her billionaire statusIn 2019, 'Forbes' named the 22-year-old as the youngest self-made billionaire.