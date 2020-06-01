Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kylie Jenner tired of people focusing on her money

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Kylie Jenner tired of people focusing on her money

Kylie Jenner tired of people focusing on her money

Kylie Jenner wants people to "stop focusing on how much money she has", following a Forbes article which claimed she is no longer a billionaire.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

REPORT: Kylie Jenner Wants People To Stop Talking About How Much Money She Has Following Forbes’ Latest Report

'Kylie just wants people to stop focusing on how much money she has'
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner is apparently *not* a billionaire, after all [Video]

Kylie Jenner is apparently *not* a billionaire, after all

A massive rift in the Kardashian-Jenner universe has appeared.On May 29, Forbes published an article titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies—and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire".It accuses..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published
'Forbes' says Kylie Jenner faked her billionaire status [Video]

'Forbes' says Kylie Jenner faked her billionaire status

In 2019, 'Forbes' named the 22-year-old as the youngest self-made billionaire.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published